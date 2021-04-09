Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season Two Ratings

Josh Thomas’ semi-autobiographical Australian series, Please Like Me, won numerous awards and ran for four seasons. How will his Everything’s Gonna Be Okay be received by the Freeform audience? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show stars Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. The series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. While home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — Genevieve (Press) and Matilda (Cromer) — Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death. The siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together. While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection. Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, this imperfect family discovers the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay on Freeform averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 175,000 viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV series on Freeform? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?