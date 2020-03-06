Vulture Watch

Can Nicholas handle his new role? Has the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Freeform? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Airing on the Freeform cable channel, the Everything’s Gonna Be Okay TV show stars Josh Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press, and Adam Faison. The series follows the ups and downs of Nicholas (Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something. He’s home visiting his father and his teenage half-sisters — angry Genevieve (Press), who’s trying to find her place in the world, and Matilda (Cromer), a bright and outgoing high school senior who’s on the autism spectrum. Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death and the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that misfit Nicholas will have to rise to the challenge, move in, and hold the family together. While all of this is going on, the new head of the household meets Alex (Faison) and they make a romantic connection.



The first season of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 174,000 viewers. Find out how Everything’s Gonna Be Okay stacks up against other Freeform TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Freeform cancel or renew Everything’s Gonna Be Okay for season two? At this point, despite some downturns, I suspect that the ratings are strong enough to earn this show a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Everything’s Gonna Be Okay cancellation or renewal news.



