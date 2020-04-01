Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Shrill TV show stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney. Based on the Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman book by Lindy West, the series follows Annie Easton (Bryant), a journalist who juggles bad boyfriends, sick parents, and a perfectionist boss. She’s an overweight young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life but, not her physique.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 1, 2020, Shrill has been cancelled for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Shrill for season three. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I think this show will be renewed but that’s just a guess. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shrill cancellation or renewal news.

4/1 update: Shrill has been renewed for a third season.



