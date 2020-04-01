Vulture Watch
Are Annie and this series reaching their full potential? Has the Shrill TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Shrill, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you? *Status Update Below
What’s This TV Show About?
Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Shrill TV show stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney. Based on the Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman book by Lindy West, the series follows Annie Easton (Bryant), a journalist who juggles bad boyfriends, sick parents, and a perfectionist boss. She’s an overweight young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life but, not her physique.
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
Telly’s Take
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Shrill for season three. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I think this show will be renewed but that’s just a guess. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shrill cancellation or renewal news.
4/1 update: Shrill has been renewed for a third season.
Shrill Cancellation & Renewal Related Links
- Find more Shrill TV series news or other Hulu TV show news.
- Explore our TV show status pages.
- Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.
What do you think? Are you glad that the Shrill TV show was renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?
Please continue Shrill..its real..its powerful..its truth..This is what we need!
This show shrill was absolutely ****** awesome and super funny I can’t wait to watch season 3
This show is awsome.. Real life
Not all models and anorexic people. Annie is funny and super sweet.
Why cancel? Bring in season 3 where she will shine even more.. Success is for everyone
Love the cast also..