Shrill: Season Three? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Shrill TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 3?

(Hulu)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Shrill TV show on HuluAre Annie and this series reaching their full potential? Has the Shrill TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Shrill, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  *Status Update Below
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Shrill TV show stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney. Based on the Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman book by Lindy West, the series follows Annie Easton (Bryant), a journalist who juggles bad boyfriends, sick parents, and a perfectionist boss. She’s an overweight young woman who feels a deep desire to change her life but, not her physique.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 1, 2020, Shrill has been cancelled for a third season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Shrill for season three. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in but, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I think this show will be renewed but that’s just a guess. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Shrill cancellation or renewal news.

4/1 update: Shrill has been renewed for a third season.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Shrill TV show was renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?



Terri
Reader
Terri

Please continue Shrill..its real..its powerful..its truth..This is what we need!

March 27, 2020 9:53 pm
Muanya72
Reader
Muanya72

This show shrill was absolutely ****** awesome and super funny I can’t wait to watch season 3

February 18, 2020 9:09 am
Misspv
Reader
Misspv

This show is awsome.. Real life
Not all models and anorexic people. Annie is funny and super sweet.
Why cancel? Bring in season 3 where she will shine even more.. Success is for everyone

Love the cast also..

February 6, 2020 9:41 pm
