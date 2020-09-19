Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the PEN15 comedy series stars Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Mutsuko Erskine, Dylan Gage, Taj Cross, Taylor Nichols, and Anna Pniowsky. Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old fictionalized versions of themselves, outcasts Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds and muddling through middle school in the year 2000. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.



As of September 19, 2020, PEN15 has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew PEN15 for season three. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. That being said, I suspect that PEN15 will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on PEN15 cancellation or renewal news.



