Network: Hulu.

Episodes: 22 (half-hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: March 15, 2019 — May 7, 2021.

Series status: Ended.

Performers include: Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell, Dana Millican, Sean Tarjyoto, Daniel Stern, and Julia Sweeney.

TV show description:

Based on the Lindy West book, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, the Shrill TV show centers on Annie (Bryant). A fat young woman, Annie feels a deep desire to change her life — not her physique.

Annie lives with her best friend, Fran (Adefope). As she’s kicking off a new career as a writer in Portland, Oregon, Annie is also dealing with a somewhat passive-aggressive mom (Sweeney), a sick father (Stern), undeserving boyfriend Ryan (Jones), and Gabe (Mitchell) — her boss who makes known his displeasure with her appearance.

As her career takes off, Annie feels the thrill when her articles get a lot of hits, only to feel sucker-punched, when she reads cruel comments — not about her work, but about her weight. She soon realizes she has to get tough, start fighting for herself, and finally learn how to feel at home in her own skin.

Will she pull it off, or lurch through life apologizing for existing? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #22 — Move

The Thorn staff hears rumors that the paper has been sold. Annie crosses the boundary of someone she cares about and puts their relationship in jeopardy, while Fran and Emily have a big fight. Fran and Annie lean on each other and wonder about their future.

First aired: May 7, 2021.

