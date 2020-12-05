Menu

Magnum PI: Season Three Viewer Votes

Published:

Magnum PI TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 4?

Will this island paradise get even more beautiful and dangerous in the third season of the Magnum PI TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Magnum PI is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Magnum PI here.

A CBS action-adventure series, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. The unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is also one of Magnum’s biggest fans.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Magnum PI TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Magnum PI should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



