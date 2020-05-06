Magnum PI: Season Three; CBS Renews Reboot Series for 2020-21 Season

Hold onto your favorite Hawaiian shirt for the 2020-21 season. CBS just announced they’ve renewed Magnum PI for a third season.

A reboot of the 1980s series, the procedural follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The cast also includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

The second season of Magnum PI is averaging a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.53 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 28% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership.

The two-hour second season finale airs this Friday, May 8th.

What do you think? Have you seen the new Magnum PI? Will you watch season three of this CBS TV series?