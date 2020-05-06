Menu

Magnum PI: Season Three; CBS Renews Reboot Series for 2020-21 Season

by Jessica Pena,

Magnum PI TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Hold onto your favorite Hawaiian shirt for the 2020-21 season. CBS just announced they’ve renewed Magnum PI for a third season.

A reboot of the 1980s series, the procedural follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The cast also includes Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

The second season of Magnum PI is averaging a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.53 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 28% in the demo and up by 9% in viewership.

The two-hour second season finale airs this Friday, May 8th.

Great reboot glad it’s renewed

May 6, 2020 9:54 pm
Bry
Reader
Bry

I have been a fan of the Magnum reboot , but I have to say the last few episodes have been disappointing in terms of the writing. The writers are playing games with the Magnum- Higgins attraction with the last-minute switch to TC as the new marriage partner, for example. it completely takes away the Romantic tension between Magnum and Higgins, and leaves the episode flat. Also the last couple of episodes, the sentimentality is becoming much more maukish and overdone.

May 6, 2020 9:08 pm
