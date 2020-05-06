Menu

SEAL Team: Season Four Renewal Issued, CBS Series Returning for 2020-21

by Jessica Pena,

SEAL Team TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

The SEAL Team is sticking together. CBS just announced the TV show will return for a fourth season in the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The SEAL Team military drama centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of the U.S.A. The cast includes  David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré, and Judd Lormand, with Brock Reynolds, Trent Sawyer, and Naima Perry in recurring roles.

The third season of SEAL Team is averaging a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.94 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership.

Even though ratings have declined for SEAL Team, the CBS series seems to have a steady fan base. The third season finale airs tonight.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the SEAL Team TV series? Will you watch season four on CBS?


Rhonda
Reader
Rhonda

Absolute fan. Best show on TV!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 9:59 pm
Samuel Carr
Reader
Samuel Carr

Such a good show, dont understand why its ratings are mediocre.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 9:06 pm
Edward Szeyller
Reader
Edward Szeyller

Won't miss every show! Love it!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 9:02 pm
Sharon
Reader
Sharon

My husband and I watch Seal Team and enjoy it. Glad it will be renewed.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 8:36 pm
Rick Brewer
Reader
Rick Brewer

Yeah seal team! Fast moving, quick thinking. Always evolving.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 8:06 pm
DANNY
Reader
DANNY

Thank You CBS for seeing what a great show this is and our loyal following…..!!!!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 8:04 pm
Rick Brewer
Reader
Rick Brewer

Than you for season four!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 8:04 pm
Kathy Michael
Reader
Kathy Michael

YES! Thank you CBS best show on TV today!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 6, 2020 8:00 pm
