SEAL Team: Season Four Renewal Issued, CBS Series Returning for 2020-21

The SEAL Team is sticking together. CBS just announced the TV show will return for a fourth season in the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The SEAL Team military drama centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of the U.S.A. The cast includes David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré, and Judd Lormand, with Brock Reynolds, Trent Sawyer, and Naima Perry in recurring roles.

The third season of SEAL Team is averaging a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.94 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership.

Even though ratings have declined for SEAL Team, the CBS series seems to have a steady fan base. The third season finale airs tonight.

