Blue Bloods: Season 10 Ratings

While most network TV shows see declines in live viewership each year, Blue Bloods typically draws a very respectable number of viewers in its Fridays at 10pm timeslot. Last season, it had the sixth-highest viewership on CBS, outperforming numerous weekday programs. Will the series continue to do well for CBS? Will the core cast want to keep making it? Will Blue Bloods be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A police family drama series, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of cops that’s dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant D.A. who is also a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray), Jamie’s female partner and eventual wife, keeps him on his toes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season nine of Blue Bloods on CBS averaged a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.43 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Blue Bloods TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 11th season?