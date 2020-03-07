Menu

Blue Bloods: Season 10 Ratings

Published:

Blue Bloods TV show on CBS: season 10 ratings (cancel or renew?)While most network TV shows see declines in live viewership each year, Blue Bloods typically draws a very respectable number of viewers in its Fridays at 10pm timeslot. Last season, it had the sixth-highest viewership on CBS, outperforming numerous weekday programs. Will the series continue to do well for CBS? Will the core cast want to keep making it? Will Blue Bloods be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A police family drama series, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of cops that’s dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant D.A. who is also a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray), Jamie’s female partner and eventual wife, keeps him on his toes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season nine of Blue Bloods on CBS averaged a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.43 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Blue Bloods TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 11th season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Bobbie
Reader
Bobbie

Keeper. I hated how they dealt with Linda but it’s an overall good show.

March 7, 2020 11:16 am
sheri dillon
Reader
sheri dillon

I say renew it, it’s a good show

February 29, 2020 7:38 pm
Regina Enos
Reader
Regina Enos

Please don’t cancel Blue Bloods. I have watched it since the beginning. The shows are well thought out. It features all of Reagans. So we get different perspectives of all of the famil. I love Tom Selleck. He is wise and thoughtful. I love the Sunday dinner scenes. To cancel this show is to take a wonderful drama off the air.

February 28, 2020 8:40 pm
Mary Ann O'Reilly
Reader
Mary Ann O'Reilly

We love this show every Friday night, after coming home from the casino. We lived in New York for 65 years and it is real. What’s also good about this show, no cursing, sex or foul language. Just the way it is.

February 24, 2020 2:52 pm
Mary Ann O'Reilly
Reader
Mary Ann O'Reilly

We love this show. Its real, we lived in New York for 65 years. Hopefully this show will continue to be shown.

February 24, 2020 2:49 pm
ALICE FARRANT
Reader
ALICE FARRANT

Yes keep Blue BLOODS going for The best TV show all around

February 15, 2020 8:23 pm
Marni
Reader
Marni

It’s had its day. The stories are trite and boring. The cast seems to be “phoning it in.” Time to pull the plug!

February 8, 2020 9:43 pm
a smith
Reader
a smith

great show please renew.

February 4, 2020 2:54 am
Deborah
Reader
Deborah

A new season for blue blood 2020

February 3, 2020 7:48 pm
