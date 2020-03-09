Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, and Vanessa Ray. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of cops that’s dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant D.A. who is also a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray), Jamie’s female partner and eventual wife, keeps him on his toes.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Blue Bloods is averaging a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.50 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 20% and 11%, respectively. Find out how Blue Bloods stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 9, 2020, Blue Bloods has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Blue Bloods for season 11? I suspect that this series will be renewed, perhaps even if Selleck doesn’t want to return. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Blue Bloods cancellation or renewal news.



