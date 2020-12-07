Vulture Watch

What’s ahead for the Reagans? Has the Blue Bloods TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Blue Bloods, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, and Sami Gayle with Whoopi Goldberg, Will Hochman, Eric B., Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Robert Clohessy, Steven Schirripa, Andrew Terraciano, and Lauren Patten in recurring roles. The show revolves around the Reagans, a multi-generational family of New York City cops that’s dedicated to law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Selleck) is the New York Police Commissioner and runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. His unapologetically bold father, Henry (Cariou), previously served a stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny (Wahlberg), a seasoned detective, family man, and Iraq War vet. Danny sometimes uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Ramirez). Frank’s daughter, Erin (Moynahan), is a New York Assistant District Attorney who is also a single parent to her daughter Nicky (Gayle). Frank’s youngest is Jamie (Estes), a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.” He passed on a lucrative future in law and follows in the family footsteps as a cop. Eddie Janko (Ray) is Jamie’s wife and a fellow officer.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Blue Bloods averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.43 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. Find out how Blue Bloods stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 7, 2020, Blue Bloods has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Blue Bloods for season 12? This show has been very successful for the network but all things have to end sometime. I don’t think Blue Bloods will come to a close just yet but, if Selleck decides he’s done, I think the show is too. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Blue Bloods cancellation or renewal news.



Blue Bloods Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Blue Bloods‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Blue Bloods TV show will be renewed for a 12th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?