Blue Bloods: Season 11; CBS Series Showrunner Thought the Series Was Ending

Blue Bloods has now ended its 11th season on CBS, and the season finale could have served as the end of the series. The cop family drama was renewed for a 12th season last month but, in late 2020, showrunner Kevin Wade believed the end might be near.

Wade said the following about the CBS series in an interview with Deadline:

“We were told pretty early on, I think before Thanksgiving that our season finale would be the last two episodes and would air back to back which I immediately took as they’re planning to wrap up the series … So I started to think about how do we do something that could serve as a season finale but also if need be as a series finale. We went back to the end of the first season where all the Reagans became involved in finding out and catching and bringing to justice the bad cops who killed Joe Reagan who is of course, Joe Hill’s father. And it was kind of a callback to that, just in case it was a series finale it would have a circle to it.”

The finale was completely filmed before news of the renewal was released last month. Blue Bloods will return for season 12 in the fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blue Bloods on CBS? Do you plan to watch the new season next fall? Would the episodes that aired last Friday have satisfied you as a series finale?