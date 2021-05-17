Menu

American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

by Regina Avalos,

American Housewife TV show on ABC: (canceled or renewed?)

(ABC/Raymond Liu)

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.

Check out the posts from the cast of the ABC comedy below.

Patricia Heaton, star of another ABC comedy The Middle, also shared her thoughts about American Housewife’s cancellation on social media.

What do you think? Are you upset by the cancellation of the American Housewife TV show on ABC? Were you hoping for a sixth season renewal?



