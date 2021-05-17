American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.

Check out the posts from the cast of the ABC comedy below.

It was an honor to spend 1 amazing season on #AmericanHousewife -thx to all the fans who gave me a chance, to the rest of the cast, writers, directors & all the crew who worked so hard through Covid &😷 to bring laughter to viewers every week. We’ll meet again in another life 💕 — Giselle Eisenberg (@gisellezenberg) May 15, 2021

My last tweet about #AmericanHousewife. Sad to see it come to an end. Thanks to the cast, hardworking crew and most importantly… you guys. “Oliver Out🎤” — Daniel DiMaggio (@DDiMaggio) May 15, 2021

can’t even think of words right now at all. guess for now, i want to thank all of u 4 watching, even w our endless time slot switches 😭 everyday on set of #AmericanHousewife was pure magic. i can’t fathom i won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore. we love you so much. thank you. — meg donnelly (@ImMegDonnelly) May 14, 2021

I only had a chance to do a handful of episodes but boy were they fun! Congratulations on an excellent run, guys! Thank you cast and crew for welcoming me so warmly🙏🏽 A BLAST!#AmericanHousewife pic.twitter.com/Xv9fKuxpS5 — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) May 15, 2021

❤️✌🏼 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 14, 2021

Patricia Heaton, star of another ABC comedy The Middle, also shared her thoughts about American Housewife’s cancellation on social media.

Shoutout to my friends on #AmericanHousewife. Great group of hilarious and lovely people. It’s tough – there are no guarantees, even on a successful, highly- rated show. It’s unfair they don’t get a proper send-off, but that’s showbiz, as they say. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) May 15, 2021

