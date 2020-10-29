Vulture Watch

Can Katie continue to “keep it real” in this crazy world? Has the American Housewife TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Housewife, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, American Housewife stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong. The sitcom centers on Katie Otto (Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. Katie’s logic-driven husband, Greg (Bader), supports her efforts as best he can. Together, they try to make sure that their three kids — headstrong Taylor (Donnelly), snarky Oliver (DiMaggio), and obsessive-compulsive Anna-Kat (Eisenberg) — understand their family’s old-fashioned values, so they don’t end up carbon copies of their neighbors.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of American Housewife averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.45 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership. Find out how American Housewife stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 29, 2020, American Housewife has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew American Housewife for season six? For the 2019-20 season, this show was one of ABC’s lowest-rated comedies and it was renewed while higher-rated shows like Schooled, Bless This Mess, and Single Parents were all cancelled. I suspect American Housewife will be renewed once again but the series is nearing the end of its run. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Housewife cancellation or renewal news.



