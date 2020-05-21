American Housewife: Season Five Renewal Revealed for ABC Comedy Series

Great news for fans of American Housewife TV series. ABC just announced they’ve ordered a fifth season of the TV show for the 2020-21 season.

The American Housewife comedy series centers on Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a confident and unconventional mother from the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut. Katie wants to “keep it real” stand apart from her community’s “perfect” parents and their entitled children. The ABC sitcom also stars Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Carly Hughes, and Ali Wong.

The fourth season of American Housewife is averaging a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 36% and 22%, respectively.

American Housewife aired most of its fourth season on Friday nights before moving back to Wednesdays (where it aired its first two seasons). Compared to other ABC TV shows, Housewife is a lower-tier but consistent performer in the ratings.

What do you think? Are you a fan of American Housewife on ABC? Will you watch season five of this comedy series?