Black-ish: Season Seven; ABC Family Comedy Renewed for 2020-21

The Johnsons are sticking around for a seventh season. ABC just announced they’ve renewed Black-ish for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

This family comedy follows wealthy ad executive Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross). The couple wants to give their children the best of life as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham.

The sixth season of Black-ish averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.63 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 24% and 20%, respectively.

Compared to other current scripted ABC TV shows, Black-ish is a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings.

The Mixed-ish prequel series was also renewed today, for a second year.

