Black-ish: Special Episodes to Air Ahead of Season Seven Premiere on ABC

Black-ish is getting ready for season seven, but fans will see a pair of special election-themed episodes before the new season officially arrives on ABC. Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham star in this family comedy.

ABC revealed more about the special in a press release.

The Johnsons and black-ish return to ABC with a special one-hour television special on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The two back-to-back episodes, which will air ahead of the official season seven premiere, will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. The special will be presented in part as an animated episode. Oscar® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) is set to direct. An official premiere date for the highly-anticipated seventh season will be announced shortly. In “Election Special Pt. 1,” (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), Junior is excited for his first time voting but discovers he has been purged from the voter polls so he does a deep dive into why – trying to understand the systems in place for voter registration. “Election Special Pt. 1” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted. Then, in a special animated episode, “Election Special Pt. 2,” (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), Dre’s colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress, so Dre enlists his family’s help and campaigns against him but gets caught up with fundraising and private interest groups. “Election Special Pt. 2” is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Graham Towers & Ben Deeb. In its upcoming seventh season, black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.

