Network: AMC.

Episodes: 20 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: June 2, 2019 — August 23, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Ashleigh Cummings, Zachary Quinto, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bacharach, Jahkara Smith, Karen Pittman, Rarmian Newton, Darby Camp, Asher Miles Fallica, Dalton Harrod, Misha Osherovich, and Nicole Ehinger.

TV show description:

From creator Jami O’Brien, the NOS4A2 TV show is based on the 2013 Joe Hill novel of the same name. The supernatural horror drama unfolds in Haverhill, Massachusetts and centers on a young working-class woman named Victoria McQueen (Cummings). An artist, Vic develops the supernatural ability to find missing things. Soon, she is on the trail of the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx who sustains himself on the souls of children.

Vic’s parents, Linda (Kull) and Chris McQueen (Moss-Bachrach) are unhappy. One day, while they’re fighting, Vic takes off in the woods and happens upon an old wooden covered bridge. The thing is, that bridge had been destroyed years ago. She finds that by traveling “Shorter Way Bridge,” she can locate missing things. At first, it’s just a missing credit card, but the findings soon become more significant.

Evil incarnate, Charlie Manx uses candy and presents to lure neglected children into his vintage Rolls-Royce Wraith, with promises of a trip to a place he calls “Christmasland.” He tells them that there, every day is Christmas, and unhappiness is against the law. He then feeds upon their souls to remain young and alive.

One day, Shorter Way Bridge takes Vic to meet Iowa librarian Maggie (Jahkara Smith), who uses Scrabble tiles to prophesy. Like Vic, Maggie is a “strong creative” a person who has the ability to harness the power of imagination. Vic soon realizes she has to find the missing children. Unfortunately, Manx is a strong creative too. Since their powers connect them, Vic has to find a way to beat him without going insane or falling prey to him, herself.

Series Finale:

Episode #20 — Bats

Vic McQueen makes her final stand against Charlie Manx; Lou and Tabitha solve a Christmasland riddle; Millie Manx wrestles with regret.

First aired: August 23, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the NOS4A2 TV series? Should this AMC TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?