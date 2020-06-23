Vulture Watch

Airing on the AMC and BBC America cable channels, NOS4A2 stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. From creator Jami O’Brien, the series follows a seemingly immortal being who sustains himself on the souls of children. Season two takes place eight years later and Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Manx, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. He sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne (David). The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of NOS4A2 averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 417,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 23, 2020, NOS4A2 has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will AMC cancel or renew NOS4A2 for season three? The first season performed well for AMC and this year, NOS4A2 is being simulcast on BBC America so AMC Networks (which owns AMC and co-owns BBC America) is getting more bang for the buck. I think the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NOS4A2 cancellation or renewal news.



