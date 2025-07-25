Match Game: Season One Ratings (2025)

Match Game is an iconic game show, and episodes from its original run remain very popular today in reruns. In 2016, ABC produced a revival hosted by Alec Baldwin, which was highly successful. The series ended in 2021, and now, the network has brought it back with a new host. Is it too soon for another revival? Will this new incarnation of Match Game be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A new revival of the classic 1970s game show, Match Game is hosted by Martin Short. Contestants try to match the answers of six celebrity panelists as they answer fill-in-the-blank questions. In the first season, celebrity panelists include Kevin Nealon, Selena Gomez, BD Wong, Anthony Anderson, Cara Delevingne, Ziwe, Ego Nwodim, Jackie Tohn, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Andrea Martin, Thomas Lennon, Pete Holmes, Caroline Rhea, Jay Pharoah, Ana Gasteyer, Phoebe Robinson, Randall Park, Constance Zimmer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Caroline Rhea, Constance Zimmer, Adam Pally, Beanie Feldstein, and Joel Kim Booster. On Match Game, contestants attempt to match answers to “fill in the blank” questions with as many celebrities as possible. At stake is a grand prize of $25,000.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 25, 2025, Match Game has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

