Desperate Housewives: Dramedy Reboot in the Works for ABC from Kerry Washington

Viewers might soon return to Wisteria Lane. A reimagining of the classic ABC series, Desperate Housewives, is in the works from Kerry Washington, which will follow another group of ladies who reside on the infamous street.

The series, which aired for eight seasons on ABC, starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria Parker, Ricardo Chavira, Nicollette Sheridan, Brenda Strong, Doug Savant, and James Denton.

Marc Cherry, the creator of the original series, has been asked in the past about bringing back the original series, and he hasn’t been against it. There just hasn’t been a reason to do it yet.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the new series:

“Written by Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant), Wisteria Lane is described as a fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery in the vein of Desperate Housewives, set among a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul de sac called “Wisteria Lane.” On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are SECRETS.”

Additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of Wisteria Lane on ABC?