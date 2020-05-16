Station 19: Season Four; ABC Showrunner Teases TV Series’ Future

Station 19 ended its third season on ABC earlier this week, and fans of the series will see some changes to one of the lead characters when the show returns. Andy made a huge discovery about her family in the final moments of the episode, and the discovery will have a huge impact on her.

In an interview with Deadline, Krista Vernoff spoke about the fourth season of the ABC series. She said the following about what fans would see next on Station 19:

“Absolutely it changes her, but we don’t have a writers room together for Season 4 yet, so that will be the fun of our work over the next couple of months. I mean, for sure Andy is having a reckoning. She’s having a period in her life where it all comes tumbling down, and delusions fall away, and the stories she was told as a child turn out to not be true, and the big question is, what is true? Why did her dad lie to her about this? Why did her mom participate in this lie? What has happened? I think that’s going to be a big deal in Season 4.”

As it now, there is no set production date for season four of the drama.

What do you think? Were you surprised by the big revelation in the final moments of season three of Station 19? Are you excited to see what happens next?