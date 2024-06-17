Network: ABC.

Episodes: 105 (hour).

Seasons: Seven.

TV show dates: March 22, 2018 — May 30. 2024.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Danielle Savre, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Miguel Sandoval, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy.

TV show description:

A Grey’s Anatomy spin-off from creator Stacy McKee and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, the Station 19 TV show is a Shondaland action drama. The series centers on the crew of Seattle’s Station 19. All of the city’s firefighters are also trained EMTs, and Station 19’s team is the best of the best.

A fierce, focused firefighter, Andy Herrera (Ortiz) essentially grew up at Station 19, since her father, Captain Pruitt (Sandoval) heads up the firehouse. Dad has always been Andy’s role model and still serves as a mentor to her, and to Lt. Jack Gibson (Damon).

While the gutsy Jack is the guy you’d want to save your bacon, he is sometimes too daring for Andy. She is inclined to play by the book. Still, the maxim, “Opposites attract,” certainly applies to these two.

A former Olympic athlete, Maya Bishop (Savre) channels her intense focus into becoming the very best firefighter at Station 19. Then there’s Dean Miller (Onaodowan), who isn’t afraid to charge headlong into the most perilous situations. Just because he’s brave, though, doesn’t mean he’s above relishing his appeal to women, particularly when he’s in uniform.

Travis Montgomery (Hayden), is religious about following protocol and makes sure the rookies learn how to walk the walk. Truly, he is Station 19’s heart and soul and is always working to help his teammates grow.

Meanwhile, Victoria Hughes (Doss), is the baby of the bunch. As such, Vic is eager to prove herself worthy of this fine company. Because of that, she sometimes oversteps, but seldom overshares.

Rounding out the team is newcomer Ben Warren (George). Formerly of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, this rookie is looking for a fresh start, and is still trying to adapt to the differences between working in a hospital and in the field. It helps to know he’s training with the finest Seattle has to offer.

As first responders, the Station 19 team often works with the Seattle PD, where they sometimes clash with one of Andy’s oldest friends (and former flame), Ryan Tanner (Frezza). When an emergency reunites these two, the attraction between them is undeniable.

Thanks to close quarters, and the nature of the job, over the course of their 24-hour shifts, the team at Station 19 have grown into a family — the roots of their relationships run deep.

Series Finale:

Episode #105 — One Last Time

As Station 19 continues to battle an existential wildfire, the team grapples with the possibility of a future that will be changed forever.

First aired: May 30. 2024.

