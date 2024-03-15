Station 19: Season Seven Viewer Votes

Plenty of surprises are ahead in the seventh season of ABC’s Station 19 TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Station 19 is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Station 19 here.

An ABC first responder drama series, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, and Merle Dandridge. The story revolves around the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family, and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Characters include Andy Herrera (Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (George), Jack Gibson (Damon), Vic Hughes (Doss), Travis Montgomery (Hayden), Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Savre), Robert Sullivan (Kodjoe), Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Miranda), Sean Beckett (Randall), and Natasha Ross (Dandridge).





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Station 19 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you believe Station 19 should have been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on ABC?