Station 19: Cancelled ABC Series May End with a Grey’s Anatomy Crossover

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy are returning to ABC with brand new seasons later this week. Station 19 (season seven) will be the last for the first-responder series, as it was cancelled in December. The two Thursday night shows have been known to crossover at least once per season, and this season will be no different.

Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy, the ABC series follows the personal and professional lives of those that work at Station 19 in Seattle.

Station 19 viewers will likely see a crossover with Grey’s Anatomy to end the show’s 10-episode seasons. Grey’s showrunner Meg Marinis said the following about the upcoming season, per Deadline:

“I haven’t read their last two episodes yet. I know generally where they’re going. What I can tell you is that the Bailey and Ben relationship will continue to cross over. Those two actors love crossing over and it’s very important to them that what they do over here and what they do over there, that it’s one symbiotic thing. We’re constantly on the phone [with new shorunners showrunners Zoanne Clack & Peter Paige] because I want to be able to help them any way I can succeed in telling amazing ends to their stories — whether it’s a crossover medical case or whether it’s Ben crossing over, whether it’s Carina crossing over. We’ll definitely see Carina on Grey’s at one point.”

Marinis teased that the two shows will once again share a catastrophe.

As for Bailey’s husband Ben (Jason George) and Carina’s (Stefania Spampinato) future, it is possible both characters could return to Grey’s Anatomy beyond this season. Both became series regulars on Station 19 but had their start on Grey’s.

Marinis teased, “I don’t want to answer that because I don’t want to answer anything about Station 19 that I’m not fully aware of. How they end their stories will help me determine whether or not I will be seeing those characters on Grey’s.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed Station 19? Will you be sad when the firefighter series ends?