Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Station 19: Season Four? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Station 19 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(ABC/Tony Rivetti)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Station 19 TV show on ABCCould this show have too many Grey’s Anatomy crossovers?  Has the Station 19 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Station 19, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval. The story centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of Station 19 averages a 1.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.27 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 19% in viewership. Find out how Station 19 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 7, 2020, Station 19 has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Station 19 for season four? The network clearly wants this show to succeed and has promised more crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s highest-rated drama series. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Station 19 cancellation or renewal news.
 

Station 19 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Station 19 TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Jill BrodnikMaryr.mahonKathy ChurchDebbie T Taylor Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

I like the show , I don’t like the new show that’s on . But the original station 19 should keep going .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 2, 2020 11:13 pm
Mary
Reader
Mary

I really enjoy this show, especially the crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy, which I still love and look forward to seeing each week.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 2, 2020 6:35 pm
r.mahon
Reader
r.mahon

Started out OK, it’s become too much of a soap opera recently.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 1, 2020 4:57 pm
Kathy Church
Reader
Kathy Church

Like the show and wish it started this season sooner.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 10:32 pm
r.mahon
Reader
r.mahon

Yeah, so it would be over sooner

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
February 2, 2020 8:40 am
Debbie T Taylor
Reader
Debbie T Taylor

I don’t like the crossover because I don’t care to watch Grey’s anatomy. I will watch 19 when it does that but the storylines just aren’t that great. The romance part is tearing the rest of the show down. There are no good hook ups except for Jack. Andy isn’t easy to watch. She’s too big a mess since she and Jack split anyway.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 10:34 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz