Station 19: Season Four Ratings



Last season, Station 19 beat the odds and was one of the few network shows to build its live audience ratings. Will this firefighter series continue to grow in popularity and possibly even surpass Grey’s Anatomy as ABC’s highest-rated drama? Will Station 19 be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Stefania Spampinato. The TV series centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Station 19 on ABC averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.46 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

