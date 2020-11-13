Vulture Watch

Will this series stay hot? Has the Station 19 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Station 19, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Stefania Spampinato. The TV series centers on the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Station 19 averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.59 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 14% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership. Find out how Station 19 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 13, 2020, Station 19 has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Station 19 for season five? This series was ABC’s second-highest-rated drama series for the 2019-20 season, only behind sister series Grey’s Anatomy. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Station 19 cancellation or renewal news.



Station 19 Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Station 19‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Station 19 TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?