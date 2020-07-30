Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy: Three Promoted to ABC Series Regulars for 2020-21 Season

A big day for the Shonda Rhimes universe. Variety reports Station 19 actor Stefania Spampinato and Grey’s Anatomy performers Richard Flood and Anthony Hill have been promoted to series regulars for the ABC TV shows.

The long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is headed into its 17th season while its spin-off series Station 19 will debut its fourth season during the 2020-21 season.

On Station 19, Spampinato plays Dr. Carina DeLuca and originated her character on Grey’s Anatomy. Meanwhile, Flood joined Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Cormac Hayes in season 16. Hill also joined Grey’s Anatomy in season 16 as Dr. Winston Ndugu. ABC has not yet released premiere dates for either series but plans for them to debut sometime in the fall.

From Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy EP Krista Vernoff:

I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ families. They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them.”

What do you think? Do you watch Station 19 and/or Grey’s Anatomy? Are you looking forward to the new seasons of these ABC series?