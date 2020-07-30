Kamp Koral: Spin-off of SpongeBob SquarePants Moving to CBS All Access

CBS All Access is going to camp. The streaming service just announced the upcoming SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off TV show, Kamp Koral, will premiere in 2021. The show had been set to air on Nickelodeon.

The upcoming animated children’s series will “follow 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.”

Kamp Koral is set to debut on CBS All Access sometime in 2021. Read more info below:

KAMP KORAL, premiering in early 2021: From Nickelodeon and United Plankton Pictures, KAMP KORAL will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral. As previously announced, CBS All Access will also be the exclusive home to THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN, the upcoming feature film which follows SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event.”

What do you think? Are you or someone in your family a big fan of SpongeBob SquarePants? Do you think kids will watch Kamp Koral?