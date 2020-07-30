Warrior: Season Two; Cinemax Reveals Return Date for Chinatown Crime Drama

“The city’s gonna burn.” Cinemax just released a new trailer for season two of Warrior.

The historical drama follows Chinese immigrant Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), who arrives in San Francisco in 1878, during the Tong Wars, to look for his sister, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan). As a gifted fighter, it is not long before one of the local organized crime factions, known as a tong, recruits Ah Sahm to be its hatchet man. The cast also includes Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

Season two of Warrior is set to debut on Cinemax this October.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

The drama series WARRIOR begins its ten-episode second season this October, exclusively on CINEMAX. Based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, WARRIOR was created by and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”) under Tropper Ink Productions, executive produced by Justin Lin (director of “Star Trek Beyond” and “Fast & Furious 9”) for Perfect Storm Entertainment and executive produced by Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment. The series will be available on demand and on MaxGo.com. WARRIOR is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family). Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all. The second season of WARRIOR features returning series regulars Kieran Bew (“The Street”), Celine Buckens (“War Horse”), Olivia Cheng (“Marco Polo”), Dianne Doan (“Vikings”), Dean Jagger (HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), Andrew Koji (“Snake Eyes”), Langley Kirkwood (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”), Hoon Lee (CINEMAX’s “Banshee”), Christian McKay (“Me and Orson Welles”), Joe Taslim (“A Night Comes For Us”), Jason Tobin (“Fast & Furious 9”), Joanna Vanderham (“Eddie & Sunny”), Tom Weston-Jones (“Dickensian”) and Perry Yung (CINEMAX’s “The Knick”). New season two series regulars include Dustin Nguyen (also directing episode 6; “21 Jump Street”), Chen Tang (“Mulan”), Miranda Raison (“Artemis Fowl”) and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas (“Vida”). WARRIOR is produced for CINEMAX by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment; created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper. Justin Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. Shannon Lee executive produces for Bruce Lee Entertainment. Executive produced by Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard.

What do you think? Have you seen Warrior? Will you watch season two?