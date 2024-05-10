Frasier: Season Two of Sitcom Revival Begins Production, Peri Gilpin to Recur on Paramount+ Series

Get ready for more of Frasier. Production has begun on season two of the revival series, and fans will see more of Roz during the upcoming season. Peri Gilpin is set to recur in season two. The series was renewed in February.

Starring Kelsey Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, and Toks Olagundoye, the series follows Dr. Frasier Crane after he returns to Boston.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that filming is officially underway for season two of its original series FRASIER, starring Kelsey Grammer. Peri Gilpin will also reprise the iconic role of ‘Roz Doyle’ as a recurring guest star, with the legendary James Burrows returning to direct two episodes of the new season. Produced by CBS Studios, FRASIER’s sophomore season will return to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and – with hope – finally fulfill an old dream or two. In addition to Grammer, the series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier’s son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Frasier and Freddy’s neighbor; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew. FRASIER comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets. Season one of FRASIER is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.”

A short video from the set is below. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

