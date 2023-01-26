Frasier: Jess Salgueiro Joins Sequel Series on Paramount+, Anders Keith Cast as Niles and Daphne’s Son

The Frasier sequel has added two more to its cast. Jess Salguiero and Anders Keith have been cast in the Paramount+ series.

Keith will play the son of Niles and Daphne. He was born in the season finale of the series. Deadline revealed the following about his character on the Paramount+ series:

“An awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations, Frasier’s nephew David (Keith) has Niles’ intelligence, Daphne’s smile, and neither of their polish. David’s unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew’s earnest enthusiasm.”

As for Salguiero, she will play the roommate of Frasier’s son, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. The following was revealed about her character:

“Salgueiro will portray Eve. Spontaneous, outgoing and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not, Freddy’s (Cutmore-Scott) roommate Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile.”

The return of Frasier will have the character played by Kelsey Grammer living in a new city with new people around him and new challenges to deal with.

A premiere date for the revival will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of Frasier?