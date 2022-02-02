The Game: Season Two Renewal Set for Paramount+ Sequel Series

The sequel of The Game TV series is returning for a second season on Paramount+. Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman, this incarnation features a mix of new players and original series cast members for a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The original version of The Game aired for nine seasons between 2006 and 2015. It aired for three seasons on The CW before being cancelled and then revived by BET. The first season of the revival was released between November 2021 and January 2022. There’s no word yet about when season two will be released.

Paramount+ revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that the new series THE GAME will return for a second season. All 10 episodes of the first season are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Starring Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman, THE GAME offers a modern-day examination of The Game Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME. “With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.” The first season of THE GAME is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions. The original seasons of THE GAME, which aired on The CW then BET, are also currently available to binge on Paramount+. The series is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”

