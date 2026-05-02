Surviving Earth: NBC Releases New Premiere Date, Trailer & Poster for Documentary Series

Surviving Earth will arrive a week later than originally planned. The series will debut next month on NBC, and the network has released a trailer and poster to tease the new documentary. NBC ordered the series in June 2022.

The eight-part series will show how creatures have survived on Earth over time. NBC shared the following about the series:

“Surviving Earth is a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth’s most catastrophic environmental crises. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth’s epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels and scorching heat storms.”

Surviving Earth arrives on June 11th. The series’ trailer and poster are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new docuseries on NBC next month?