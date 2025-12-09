The Hunting Party: Season Two Trailer, Photos & Key Art Unveiled for NBC Drama Series

The Hunting Party is returning soon to NBC, and viewers are now getting their first look at season two of the crime drama series. The network has released a new trailer, first-look photos, and key art for the series.

Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia star in the series about a small team that sets out to recapture escaped prisoners from a classified prison. The guest stars for this season include Eric McCormack, Finnigan McCormack, Kelsey Grammer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Liz Gillies, Jefferson White, and more.

NBC shared the following about season two:

“The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They’ve been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from “The Pit,” a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from… because “The Pit” wasn’t just a prison.”

The series returns to NBC on January 8th. The trailer and photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of The Hunting Party?