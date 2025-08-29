Chicago Med: Season 11; Original Castmember “Stepping Back” from NBC Series

Chicago Med is losing one of its cast members. At least, temporarily.

According to Deadline, Marlyne Barrett will not appear at the start of the series’ 11th season. She is stepping back from the NBC medical drama for personal reasons. This is said to be a temporary leave, and there are hopes she will return at a later date. Barrett has played ER nurse Maggie Lockwood since the series began.

Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet star in the series, which follows the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Fans will see a familiar return briefly next season. It was recently announced that Nick Gehlfuss will return as Dr. Will Halstead for a guest-starring appearance.

Chicago Med returns to NBC on October 1st.

What do you think? Are you surprised by this departure? Are you hoping Barrett returns to the NBC series?