Chicago Med: Season Nine — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What's This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Chicago Med TV show stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, Yaya DaCosta, and Jessy Schram. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Chicago Med averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.59 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 4% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Chicago Med stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, Chicago Med has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Med for season nine? The last time that this show was renewed, in 2020, it was given a three-season renewal. That order has now run out, but I have no doubt that Chicago Med will be renewed for a ninth season, and likely more than that. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Med cancellation or renewal news.



