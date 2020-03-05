Menu

Chicago PD: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Eight on NBC?

by Telly Vulture

Chicago PD TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season eight?

(Photo by: Matt Dinerstein/NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Chicago PD TV show on NBCHow long can Voight stay in control? Has the Chicago PD TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago PD, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
 

Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Chicago PD is averaging a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.88 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Chicago PD has been renewed through season 10. Season eight debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for season eight? Unless something unforeseen happens, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago PD cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago PD TV show has been renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



33
Michael
Reader
Michael

LOVE Chicago PD!! Definitely keep it going. All 3 Chicago series are awesome. The CBS/ABC/NBC etc of television land need to eliminate all the idiotic reality shows especially that mask singer BS … why some people even watch it blows my mind.

March 4, 2020 10:10 pm
Jannora
Jannora

Love the show. Best show on TV. I think the reason though why rating is down from previous PD’s, Antonio left. I think they should do whatever they can to bring him back in Season 8 and they will see that the rating will shoot up again. It is afterall the caracters that makes the show. And people need Antonio back. We love ALL of them but season 7 lacks that vavavoom that Antonio’s caracter brings to the show. Really hope that there will be a season 8!!

March 4, 2020 5:10 am
Sandra Brown
Sandra Brown

I love it so much I am gonna to start the whole seasons again until season 8 comes back because that’s the best Sgt Voiget is the one that makes Chicago PD more realistic and I can’t get enough.right now I got with draw because I finish all the season.so am just waiting for season 8 I pray it comes back soon
Thanks

February 25, 2020 9:48 pm
Sandra Brown
Sandra Brown

Am in love with Sgt.Voiget he is the only reason I don’t miss the program I don’t get tired of looking at Chicago PD he is the one that makes the show more realistic So if you take him out believe me your rating will go down because without Sgt.Voiget there is NO Chicago PD

February 25, 2020 9:35 pm
Arlene
Arlene

Yes, yes, yes! I absolutely love Chicago PD. I love the character Hank Voight and I think it’s the best show I’ve ever watched! Please do not discontinue this show! Is there a Hank Voight fan club?!

February 25, 2020 8:18 pm
Sharon Decker
Sharon Decker

It must come back that has neen my weekly thing to eztch

February 19, 2020 7:12 pm
Patti Brown
Patti Brown

I am truly hopeful that season eight will be renewed this is one of my favorite shows

February 18, 2020 11:09 pm
Sandra Dunn
Sandra Dunn

I sincerely hope and pray there is a season 8 and beyond!!!
This is one of my most favorite shows on TV. Please renew for another season and beyond. Love this show…

February 18, 2020 5:46 am
Anita
Anita

My whole family loves this show! We would be VERY disappointed if it was cancelled. Jason Beghe is a great actor, as is his team. The shows are well written & entertaining. Looking forward to Season 8.

February 14, 2020 8:45 pm
LU REILLY
LU REILLY

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!! JASON BEGHE IS ONE OF THE BEST ACTORS IN TV AND GOD FORVID THE SHOW SHOULD BE CANCELLED WOULD I BE UPSET YOU BET I WOULD ALONG WITHNALL THE OTHER VIEWERS WHO LOVE JASON BEGHE ME INCLUDED AND AT THE TOP OF THE LIST! TELL TJE WRITERS OF THE SCRIPT TO BRING BACK THE OLD SGT VOIGHT WHO PUNISHES THE PERPS TAKING THEM TO THE CAGE OR FOR A RIDE TO THE SILOS. EVERYONE MISSES THE OLD SARGEANT VOIGHT!

February 7, 2020 2:19 pm
Valerie Kendrick
Valerie Kendrick

My Niece and I would be very upset, I did say very upset. I’m 64 this year and Hank is our kind of man. We have watched the re-runs so much, that we can recite the lines in most episodesWe are true die-hard Chicago PD FANS. What’s the HOLD -UP? We will be waiting. Hope & Auntie Val. Thanking you in advance.

January 26, 2020 6:06 pm
Ana
Ana

Chicago P. D. @NBCChicagoPD has to be renewed. The show is amazing. And the cast is fabulous.

January 26, 2020 5:25 pm
Michelle
Michelle

Love this show hope to see a season 8

January 24, 2020 4:58 pm
