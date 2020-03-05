Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of Chicago PD is averaging a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.88 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Chicago PD has been renewed through season 10. Season eight debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).



