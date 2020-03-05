Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago PD stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, and Tracy Spiridakos. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
Season Seven Ratings
The seventh season of Chicago PD is averaging a 1.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.88 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. Find out how Chicago PD stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
Telly's Take
Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago PD for season eight? Unless something unforeseen happens, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago PD cancellation or renewal news.
2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago PD for three years — season eight (2020-21), season nine (2021-22), and season 10 (2022-23).
What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago PD TV show has been renewed for an eighth season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?
