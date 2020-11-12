Vulture Watch

Is this Wednesday night series still hot? Has the Chicago Fire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago Fire, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Adriyan Rae, and Eamonn Walker. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) leads the Truck Company, brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad, and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker) is the veteran chief of 51. The professionals risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Chicago Fire averages a 1.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.22 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Chicago Fire has already been renewed through season 11. Season 10 debuts (TBD) during the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Chicago Fire being cancelled for awhile. The Wednesday night firefighter series has already been renewed for seasons 10 and 11. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Fire cancellation or renewal news.



