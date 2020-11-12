Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Chicago Fire: Season 10? Has the NBC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Chicago Fire TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 10?

(Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Chicago Fire TV show on NBCIs this Wednesday night series still hot? Has the Chicago Fire TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago Fire, season 10. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Adriyan Rae, and Eamonn Walker. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) leads the Truck Company, brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad, and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Walker) is the veteran chief of 51. The professionals risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.
 

Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of Chicago Fire averages a 1.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.22 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. Find out how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Chicago Fire has already been renewed through season 11. Season 10 debuts (TBD) during the 2021-22 season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Chicago Fire being cancelled for awhile. The Wednesday night firefighter series has already been renewed for seasons 10 and 11. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Fire cancellation or renewal news.
 

Chicago Fire Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago Fire TV show has been renewed for a 10th season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.