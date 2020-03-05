Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Fire stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Annie Ilonzeh, Christian Stolte, and Joe Minoso. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Captain Matthew Casey (Spencer) leads the Truck Company, brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad, and Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) is the veteran chief of 51. The professionals risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Chicago Fire is averaging a 1.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.94 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 5% and 2%, respectively. Find out how Chicago Fire stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Chicago Fire has been renewed through season 11. Season nine debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Fire for season nine? This series is the cornerstone of the peacock network’s successful Chicago line-up. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Fire cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for three years — season nine (2020-21), season 10 (2021-22), and season 11 (2022-23).



