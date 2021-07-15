Chicago Fire, SVU, Blacklist, La Brea, The Voice: NBC Announces 11 Premiere Dates for Fall 2021

The Peacock Network has released the premiere dates for the fall portion of its 2021-22 television season.

New and returning NBC shows are The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, La Brea, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, Ordinary Joe, and The Voice.

As previously announced, Family Game Fight! will launch this summer, following the Summer Olympics closing ceremonies. In addition, season four of The Wall resumes in August.

Additional 2021-22 premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

ABC, CBS, and The CW have already announced fall premiere dates but FOX launch dates are yet to come. You can see the up-to-date Fall 2021 schedule here.

NBC SETS UPCOMING PREMIERE DATES The Summer Games Continue with All New Competition Shows Season 23 of “Law & Order: SVU” Kicks Off with Special Two-Hour Premiere “The Blacklist” Moves to Thursday Nights UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – July 15, 2021 – NBC has unveiled its upcoming premiere dates, highlighted in the fall by the series premieres of “Ordinary Joe” (Sept. 20) and “La Brea” (Sept. 28), as well as a special two-hour premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” (Sept. 23). “The Blacklist” moves to Thursdays at 8 p.m., taking the place of the previously announced “Law & Order: For the Defense.” Prior to the fall, NBC continues the spirit of the Summer Games with all new competition shows including “Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers” (July 21) and the premiere of “Family Game Fight!” hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (special premiere Aug. 8, time slot premiere Aug. 11). “The Wall” is also set to debut in a new time slot (Aug 9). UPCOMING PREMIERE DATES: WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

“OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SPECIAL EVENT* SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

“FAMILY GAME FIGHT!” (10:30 – 11:00 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES* MONDAY, AUGUST 9

“THE WALL” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *TIME SLOT PREMIERE* WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

“FAMILY GAME FIGHT!” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TIME SLOT PREMIERE* MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

“THE VOICE” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

“ORDINARY JOE” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES* TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

“NEW AMSTERDAM” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE* WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

“CHICAGO MED” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

“CHICAGO FIRE” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE*

“CHICAGO PD” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE* THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

“LAW & ORDER: SVU” (8-10 P.M. ET/PT) *TWO-HOUR SEASON PREMIERE*

“LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME” (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE* FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

“DATELINE” (9-11 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE* TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

“LA BREA” (9-10 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES* THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

“THE BLACKLIST” (8-9 P.M. ET/PT) *SEASON PREMIERE* *NEW SERIES* Synopsis: FAMILY GAME FIGHT!

“Family Game Fight!” hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. LA BREA

An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other. OLYMPIC DREAMS FEATURING JONAS BROTHERS

After more than a decade as one of music’s biggest names, the Jonas Brothers are ready to prove they have what it takes to compete at an Olympic Level. Joe, Kevin and Nick will be trained by some of Team USA’s best athletes as they compete against their biggest rivals – each other. ORDINARY JOE

Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable … and beautiful.

