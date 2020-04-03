Menu

New Amsterdam, Good Girls, Chicago PD, Blacklist: NBC Reveals New Season Finale Dates

by Regina Avalos,

NBC is getting ready to wrap their programming for another season. Many of their shows halted production weeks ago when the coronavirus first hit, and those series from the Dick Wolf family announced they would not return to work til it was time for new seasons to go into production. Others wrapped production before the shut down hit.

NBC revealed finale dates for all their series in a press release, per Deadline. Check out the dates for your favorites below.

Show: Manifest

Final episode of the season: April 6

Show: New Amsterdam

Final episode of the season: April 14

Show: Chicago Med

Final episode of the season: April 15

Show: Chicago Fire

Final episode of the season: April 15

Show: Chicago P.D.

Final episode of the season: April 15

Show: Indebted

Final episode of the season: April 16

Show: Superstore

Final episode of the season: April 23

Show: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Final episode of the season: April 23

Show: Will & Grace

Series finale: April 23

Show: Law & Order: SVU

Final episode of the season: April 23

Show: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Final episode of the season: May 3

Show: Good Girls

Final episode of the season: May 3

Show: The Blacklist

Final episode of the season: May 15

Show: Little Big Shots

Final episode of the season: May 24

What do you think? Which finale are you most looking forward to?


