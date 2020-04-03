New Amsterdam, Good Girls, Chicago PD, Blacklist: NBC Reveals New Season Finale Dates

NBC is getting ready to wrap their programming for another season. Many of their shows halted production weeks ago when the coronavirus first hit, and those series from the Dick Wolf family announced they would not return to work til it was time for new seasons to go into production. Others wrapped production before the shut down hit.NBC revealed finale dates for all their series in a press release, per Deadline. Check out the dates for your favorites below.
Show: Manifest
Final episode of the season: April 6
Show: New Amsterdam
Final episode of the season: April 14
Show: Chicago Med
Final episode of the season: April 15
Show: Chicago Fire
Final episode of the season: April 15
Show: Chicago P.D.
Final episode of the season: April 15
Show: Indebted
Final episode of the season: April 16
Show: Superstore
Final episode of the season: April 23
Show: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Final episode of the season: April 23
Show: Will & Grace
Series finale: April 23
Show: Law & Order: SVU
Final episode of the season: April 23
Show: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Final episode of the season: May 3
Show: Good Girls
Final episode of the season: May 3
Show: The Blacklist
Final episode of the season: May 15
Show: Little Big Shots
Final episode of the season: May 24
What do you think? Which finale are you most looking forward to?
