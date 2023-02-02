Network: NBC

Episodes: 218 (hour)

Seasons: 10

TV show dates: September 23, 2013 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Parminder Nagra, Harry Lennix, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Anya Banerjee.

TV show description:

Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) is a former government agent but has been one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for decades. Known as “The Concierge of Crime,” he has brokered shadowy deals for criminals across the globe.

Things take a strange turn when he mysteriously surrenders to the FBI with an unusual offer. He offers to help catch a long-thought-dead terrorist named Ranko Zamani — under the condition that he speaks only to Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (Megan Boone). Liz is a rookie FBI profiler with seemingly no connection to the master criminal.

Zamani is only the first of many on a list that Red has compiled over the years. He has a “blacklist” of politicians, mobsters, spies and international terrorists. He will help authorities catch them all — with the caveat that Liz will continue to work as his partner. He’ll teach her to think like a criminal and to “see the bigger picture” — whether she wants to or not.

Naturally, these events concern Liz’s associates like FBI Assistant Director Harry Cooper (Harry Lennix), FBI agent Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), and her husband Tom (Ryan Eggold), an easygoing guy who has a few secrets of his own.

Series Finale:

Episode #218

This TV series has not ended yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Blacklist TV series? Do you think it should be ending? Would have watched season 11?