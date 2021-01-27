The Blacklist: Season Nine; NBC Series Renewed for the 2021-22 Season

Reddington will be back to cause more trouble in the 2021-22 television season. The Blacklist TV series has been renewed for a ninth season on NBC. Season eight resumed last Friday night.

A crime thriller series, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. The crime drama centers on one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), who offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone), partners with him. In season eight, with his back against the wall, Red faces his most formidable enemy yet — Elizabeth. Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Red and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

Airing on Friday nights, the eighth season of The Blacklist averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.51 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership.

Here’s NBC’s announcement about the ninth season renewal:

MEDIA ALERT: ‘THE BLACKLIST’ · NBC has renewed its signature drama “The Blacklist” for a ninth season. · Through its first two episodes this season, “The Blacklist” is averaging 1.2 in 18-49 and the Nov. 13 premiere has reached 7.5 million viewers in total audience measurement. · During the 2019-2020 season, “The Blacklist” reached nearly 39 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms. · “The Blacklist” brings in a premium upscale audience, ranking as the #2 broadcast drama during the 2019-20 season among the 18-49 demo in $100K+ per household on an index basis. · “The Blacklist” currently airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. · This Friday’s episode (Jan. 29) marks a landmark for the series as the #1 name on Raymond Reddington’s notorious blacklist is revealed. · The series stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. · John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, John Fox, James Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone and Sean Hennen serve as executive producers. · “The Blacklist” is a production of Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

