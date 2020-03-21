The Blacklist: Season Seven Ratings

The Blacklist was once one of NBC’s highest-rated scripted series but those days are long gone. Last season, The Blacklist saw another big drop in the ratings but it was still renewed by the peacock network. How long will this show run? Will The Blacklist be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned. *Status update below.
An action-thriller, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix. The crime drama centers on one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), who offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone), partners with him. In season seven, Red finds himself alone in hostile territory, surrounded by old enemies and possibly new allies. He must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into Liz’s life, who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
For comparisons: Season six of The Blacklist on NBC averaged a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.00 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
*2/20/20 update: NBC has renewed The Blacklist for an eighth season.
Elizabeth, I am with you on that. I pretty much watch all these good shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime to eliminate the excessive commercials. Much better story line this way.
Keep the show The BlackList, it’s the only good show on T.V. It has a much larger audience than recorded because a lot of people are watching it on Netflix after the season so they don’t have to wait to see the next episode. That’s my “0ld person” opinion for what it’s worth. They should have a way of calculating how frequently it’s watched on Netflix. Then they would have a true measure of the number of people watching it. I think a lot of people like to binge watch minus commercials so they wait for the show on Netflix.… Read more »
Yes, my wife and I enjoy Blacklist and always have since it started. We would like a new season eight.
I love watching Blacklist, and look forward to season 8….Bring it on!!!! One of the better series to watch each week
I hope that it is continued and I hope it goes back to resemble more of the first few seasons. It was seriously hopping then and I really don’t like this animosity between the two main characters – and I’m just beginning season 4 (Netflix is how I found the show).
This is our favorite series. We miss watching our show. We always look forward to it weekly. We had no idea it was no longer on. Please bring it back!
Really used to love this show when it dealt with a new blacklister each week, but now it’s gotten dumb with its continuing story line about Liz’s mom, etc. Spader makes the show, but it’s getting increasingly boring to watch. Poor writing. Get back to original premise, or the show is toast.
I agree to get back to the original idea of solving crime and Liz getting evolved to solve or get the job done behinds the scenes and expose those that Remington confronts.
The ratings are taking a hit for a simple reason. These ridiculous long term arcs with villains that sound like Boris and Natasha. The stupidity of having us believe FBI agents just run out into the middle of hallways. That the FBI and Police NEVER cover the back exits and the bad guys always get away. The lazy writing. I really loved the concept but the season with the bones was incredibly stupid and served NO purpose. NOW this one with “Natasha” Katerina moving in RIGHT NEXT DOOR to the agent which raises absolutely NO red flags AND she is… Read more »
The tatings were highest when there was a romantic tension between Reddington and Lizzie. Now that there isn’t one it seem to be going flat. While the plot is always intriguing, it is the relationships between people that keep viewers coming back.
You are 100% right. I don’t understand why that is so hard for the writers to understand. Its the relationship between father and daughter. All of this other Redington nonsense was the beginning of the end of the show. His love for Liz, which was the love of a father for his child. was the show.
The Blacklist is my most favourite show, and it should definitely be renewed for an 8th season, and evcn more seasons after that. It is such an underrated show, and I would love to see it make it to 10 seasons.
I love this show, i look forward to watching it every week. please bring it back for season 8, and please dont kill off Red, he is amazing, he plays a brilliant part. Oh and why change to a Friday night, yr fault the ratings are down. Dont fix if it aint broke.