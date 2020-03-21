The Blacklist: Season Seven Ratings

The Blacklist was once one of NBC’s highest-rated scripted series but those days are long gone. Last season, The Blacklist saw another big drop in the ratings but it was still renewed by the peacock network. How long will this show run? Will The Blacklist be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

An action-thriller, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix. The crime drama centers on one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), who offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone), partners with him. In season seven, Red finds himself alone in hostile territory, surrounded by old enemies and possibly new allies. He must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into Liz’s life, who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/21 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of The Blacklist on NBC averaged a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.00 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like The Blacklist TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?

*2/20/20 update: NBC has renewed The Blacklist for an eighth season.