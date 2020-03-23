Vulture Watch

When will Red’s reign come to an end? Has The Blacklist TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Blacklist, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Blacklist stars James Spader, Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix. The crime drama centers on one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader), who offers to help the authorities if a specific rookie agent, Elizabeth Keen (Boone), partners with him. In season seven, Red finds himself alone in hostile territory, surrounded by old enemies and possibly new allies. He must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about. To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into Liz’s life, who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.



Season Seven Ratings

The seventh season of The Blacklist is averaging a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 0.21% in viewership. Find out how The Blacklist stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Blacklist has been renewed for an eighth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Blacklist for season eight? The ratings continue to sink but I suspect it will still be renewed — as long as Spader wants to continue. When it’s time to end the show, I think NBC will renew the series and announce it as a final season. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Blacklist cancellation or renewal news.

2/20/20 update: NBC has renewed The Blacklist for an eighth season.



