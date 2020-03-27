Vulture Watch

Will Benson and company ever retire? Has the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 22. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Detective Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino). They investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.



Season 21 Ratings

The 21st season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is averaging a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.59 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s down by 22% and 14%, respectively. Find out how Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed through season 24. Season 22 debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for season 22? It’s been a solid performer for NBC for a very long time so, unless the numbers completely collapse, I’m confident it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for three years — season 22 (2020-21), season 23 (2021-22), and season 24 (2022-23).



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show has been renewed for a 22nd season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?