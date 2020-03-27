Menu

Law & Order: SVU: Cancelled or Renewed for Season 22 on NBC?

by Telly Vulture

(Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

The Television Vulture is watching the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show on NBCWill Benson and company ever retire? Has the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, season 22. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Airing on the NBC television network, Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and Detective Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino). They investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence.
 

The 21st season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is averaging a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.59 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s down by 22% and 14%, respectively. Find out how Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed through season 24. Season 22 debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for season 22? It’s been a solid performer for NBC for a very long time so, unless the numbers completely collapse, I’m confident it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Law & Order: SVU for three years — season 22 (2020-21), season 23 (2021-22), and season 24 (2022-23).
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV show has been renewed for a 22nd season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Leave a Reply

I was wondering when season 22 of law and order SVU will air? Or do we not know yet?

March 19, 2020 10:15 pm
This isn’t a show for kids. It can be disturbing for some viewers, that why in the beginning it says viewer discretion is advised.

March 15, 2020 9:23 pm
This show is so disturbing I get depressed just watching the commercials for it. THis stuff screws with kids heads and should be banned from TV.

February 9, 2020 1:12 am
Dont stop SVU best show ever made keep them coming

January 13, 2020 1:49 am
I’ve been a fan of SVU from Season 1-21. Don’t cancel! Dick Wolf has the perfect formula. It’s professional and classy, and has helped so many real life survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. There aren’t that many producers, writers, directors and actors that can accomplish such a feat, but Law and Order SVU continues to do just that, year after year.

January 9, 2020 10:03 pm
I LOVE this show i have been watching it since forever now !! please do not cancel this is my favorite show i have been waiting forever for season 22 ! please continue

December 5, 2019 10:38 pm
It’s gotten even darker, but I love the characters.
Don’t cancel!

October 6, 2019 1:02 pm
Why, there is nothing but garbage on other channels.

September 29, 2019 6:35 pm
I used to watch on the beginning but after many actors that I loved left I.do not care for the show

September 28, 2019 7:54 pm
