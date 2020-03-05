Menu

Chicago Med on NBC: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Six?

by Telly Vulture

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Chicago Med TV show on NBCHow healthy is this medical drama? Has the Chicago Med TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Chicago Med, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.
 

Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Chicago Med is averaging a 1.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.09 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 6% and 2%, respectively. Find out how Chicago Med stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Chicago Med has been renewed through season eight. Season six debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Med for season six? The ratings are good and this series is part of NBC’s successful Chicago line-up. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Med cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Med for three more years — season six (2020-21), season seven (2021-22), and season eight (2022-23).
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Chicago Med TV show has been renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series, instead?



Danny Clegg
Danny Clegg

I think that this show should be on at 1:00 with the rest of the soap operas. After all the time we have invested, it sucks now. A bunch of Drama Mamas.

February 29, 2020 1:23 am
P Mac
P Mac

I enjoy all three Chicago shows I hope they continue. Any idea what happens when the shows are pre empted? I’ve looked ahead and it looks like the episodes just skip on. Like next week old Chicago Med on but the next week I see Chicago fire skips an episode

February 14, 2020 8:36 pm
Brenda Frazier
Brenda Frazier

Yes Yes Yes Renew

January 6, 2020 7:48 am
Dian
Dian

Yes I hope that chicago med will be renewed

December 30, 2019 10:43 am
