Airing on the NBC television network, Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto, Brian Tee, Marlyne Barrett, S. Epatha Merkerson, and Oliver Platt. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state of the art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and state-of-the-art treatment. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Chicago Med is averaging a 1.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.09 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 6% and 2%, respectively. Find out how Chicago Med stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Chicago Med has been renewed through season eight. Season six debuts (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Chicago Med for season six? The ratings are good and this series is part of NBC’s successful Chicago line-up. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll still keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Chicago Med cancellation or renewal news.

2/27/20 update: NBC has renewed Chicago Med for three more years — season six (2020-21), season seven (2021-22), and season eight (2022-23).



