Sheriff Country: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Fire Country series has been a successful show for CBS on Friday nights. Now, to little surprise, the network has introduced a spin-off, Sheriff Country. Will this new series also perform well in the ratings and have a successful run? Will Sheriff Country be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural series, the Sheriff Country TV show was created by Matt Lopez and is a spin-off of Fire Country.

It stars Morena Baccarin, Christopher Gorham, Michele Weaver, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown. The story revolves around straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Farr). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 18, 2025, Sheriff Country has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

